$12,899+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline 4dr HB *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU7GM060569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
2016 Volkswagen Golf