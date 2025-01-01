Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T Sport for sale in North York, ON

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

142,597 KM

Details Features

$7,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13196612

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

  1. 1763670105
  2. 1763670105
  3. 1763670105
  4. 1763670105
  5. 1763670105
  6. 1763670105
  7. 1763670105
  8. 1763670105
  9. 1763670105
  10. 1763670105
  11. 1763670105
  12. 1763670105
  13. 1763670105
  14. 1763670105
  15. 1763670105
  16. 1763670105
  17. 1763670105
  18. 1763670105
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,597KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ4GM414811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,597 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Meero Auto Sales & Services

Used 2006 Lexus RX 400h for sale in North York, ON
2006 Lexus RX 400h 319,948 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in North York, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 228,594 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in North York, ON
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 265,902 KM $6,500 + tax & lic

Email Meero Auto Sales & Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-990-XXXX

(click to show)

416-990-9785

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2016 Volkswagen Jetta