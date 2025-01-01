$7,899+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.8T Sport
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.8T Sport
Location
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
416-990-9785
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,597KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ4GM414811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,597 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Meero Auto Sales & Services
2006 Lexus RX 400h 319,948 KM SOLD
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 228,594 KM SOLD
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 265,902 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Email Meero Auto Sales & Services
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Meero Auto Sales & Services
81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-990-XXXX(click to show)
$7,899
+ taxes & licensing>
Meero Auto Sales & Services
416-990-9785
2016 Volkswagen Jetta