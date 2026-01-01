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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ currently available at MA Capital Automotive. This Jetta, dressed in a sophisticated grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this sedan is ready to tackle both city streets and highway cruises. This particular model has 147,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside and experience a comfortable driving experience. The Jetta Trendline+ provides a spacious cabin, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing youre behind the wheel of a dependable vehicle thats built to last.</p><p>Here are a few reasons to consider this Jetta:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine provides great gas mileage.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The grey exterior and sleek sedan body create a timeless look.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Experience a comfortable ride in the roomy cabin.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> Volkswagen is known for its dependability and engineering.</li></ul><p>Visit MA Capital Automotive today to see this Jetta and take it for a test drive!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Watch This Vehicle
14012685

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ1GM225815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B160015
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ currently available at MA Capital Automotive. This Jetta, dressed in a sophisticated grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this sedan is ready to tackle both city streets and highway cruises. This particular model has 147,000 km on the odometer.

Step inside and experience a comfortable driving experience. The Jetta Trendline+ provides a spacious cabin, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a dependable vehicle that's built to last.

Here are a few reasons to consider this Jetta:

  • Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides great gas mileage.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
  • Stylish Design: The grey exterior and sleek sedan body create a timeless look.
  • Spacious Interior: Experience a comfortable ride in the roomy cabin.
  • Reliable Performance: Volkswagen is known for its dependability and engineering.

Visit MA Capital Automotive today to see this Jetta and take it for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

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647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
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$8,988

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2016 Volkswagen Jetta