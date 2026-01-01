$8,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
647-612-4080
Certified
$8,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B160015
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Check out this sleek 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline+ currently available at MA Capital Automotive. This Jetta, dressed in a sophisticated grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. With its fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this sedan is ready to tackle both city streets and highway cruises. This particular model has 147,000 km on the odometer.
Step inside and experience a comfortable driving experience. The Jetta Trendline+ provides a spacious cabin, perfect for daily commutes or weekend getaways. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a dependable vehicle that's built to last.
Here are a few reasons to consider this Jetta:
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides great gas mileage.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
- Stylish Design: The grey exterior and sleek sedan body create a timeless look.
- Spacious Interior: Experience a comfortable ride in the roomy cabin.
- Reliable Performance: Volkswagen is known for its dependability and engineering.
Visit MA Capital Automotive today to see this Jetta and take it for a test drive!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Alternate Numbers437-328-1010
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647-612-4080