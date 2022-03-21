2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8823533

8823533 VIN: 3VW167AJ5GM273832

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

