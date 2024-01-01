Menu
Special Finance Price: $11,999 | Cash Price: $13,499
2016 Volkswagen Passat Highline TSI - One Owner Vehicle, CarFax Verified - Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Front Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Power Memory Seat Driver, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 187,000 KM.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don't have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

2016 Volkswagen Passat

187,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Highline TSI - ONE OWNER|SUNROOF|CAMERA|NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
12039688

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Highline TSI - ONE OWNER|SUNROOF|CAMERA|NAVI

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWCS7A33GC062958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $11,999 | Cash Price: $13,499

2016 Volkswagen Passat Highline TSI - One Owner Vehicle, CarFax Verified - Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Front Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Power Memory Seat Driver, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 187,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 Volkswagen Passat