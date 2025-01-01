2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
<p data-pm-slice=1 1 []>CLEAN TITLE</p><p>NO ACCIDENT</p><p>LOW MILEAGE( 157KM)</p><p>FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)</p><p>FINANACE AVAILABLE</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE ( engine, transmission, head gasket)</p><p><strong>CLEAN TITLE – NO ACCIDENTS</strong> ✅ <strong>LOW MILEAGE (157,000 km)</strong> ✅ <strong>FULLY CERTIFIED (Included in Price)</strong> ✅ <strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE</strong> ✅ <strong>WARRANTY AVAILABLE</strong> <em>(Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)</em></p><p>🚘 <strong>Runs and drives excellent</strong> 🧼 <strong>Super clean inside and out</strong> 💺 <strong>Comfortable and sporty interior</strong> 📱 <strong>Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity</strong> 🎵 <strong>Premium sound system</strong> 🌡️ <strong>Air conditioning and heated seats</strong> 🛞 <strong>Alloy wheels – good tires</strong> ⛽ <strong>1.8L Turbo engine – smooth, powerful, and fuel-efficient</strong></p><p>🧾 <strong>Comes fully certified and ready to drive!</strong> 💳 <strong>Financing options available for all credit types</strong></p><p><strong>✅ Mechanical & Safety:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Fully Certified</strong> – Safety inspection included in price</p></li><li><p><strong>Runs and drives like new</strong> – Smooth engine and transmission</p></li><li><p><strong>Up to 3 Years Warranty Available</strong> (Engine, Transmission, Head Gasket)</p></li></ul><p><strong>💰 Financing Available!</strong> All credit types welcome – easy approval process!</p><p> </p><p>WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available</p>

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

13127702

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX5GW535113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$10,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan