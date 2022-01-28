Menu
2016 Volvo S60

129,931 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

T6 Premier AWD NAVI Sunroof Back-Up Cam Blind Spot Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

129,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8162401
  • Stock #: 406645
  • VIN: YV149MTK8G2406645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 406645
  • Mileage 129,931 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volvo S60 T6 Premier AWD 2.0L 4Cyl, NAVI, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Assist (Bliss System), Front & Rear Parking Sensors, HD Radio/Satellite Radio, Memory Seat, Onstar, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, USB Input. TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), Service History, Clean Carfax.

______________________________________

***Financing options*** Financing with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

____________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

______________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

______________________________________

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Onstar
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
2 keys
Front Sensors
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

