2016 Volvo XC90

108,446 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription T6 Inscription NAVI Pano Sunroof 360Cam 7 Passenger Clean Carfax

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription T6 Inscription NAVI Pano Sunroof 360Cam 7 Passenger Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,446KM
Used
  • Stock #: 085864
  • VIN: YV4A22PL3G1085864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,446 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription AWD 7 Passenger, NAVI, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Back-Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Touchscreen Display, Brown Leather, Forward Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Front & Rear Heated Seat, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Memory Seat, Front & Rear Climate Control, TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System), Wood Trim Interior, Cornering Lights. Drive Mode Select (Eco, Comfort, Off Road, Dynamic), Full Service History, Clean Carfax.

______________________________________
***Financing options*** Financing with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.
____________________________________________________
***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair...
______________________________________
***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.
Prices are plus HST & Licensing.
______________________________________
***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***
1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.
2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify
3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.
4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.
5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.

*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax.

Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
AWD
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

