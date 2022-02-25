2016 Volvo XC90

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 4 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8445702

8445702 Stock #: 085864

085864 VIN: YV4A22PL3G1085864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 085864

Mileage 108,446 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Interior Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features AWD PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Accident Free Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Power Rear Door / Hatch Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.