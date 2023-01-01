2016 Volvo XC90

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9567394

9567394 Stock #: 052094

052094 VIN: YV4A22PK3G1052094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 6-Way Driver Seat 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Mobile hotspot internet access Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access 6-Way Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams CITY SAFETY Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Tires: P235/60R19 Continental Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 71 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 210 Amp Alternator 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.33 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L 16V I4 Supercharged Turbo Drive-E Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer A/V remote digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features GVWR: 2 Driver and passenger heated-cushion Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Bin Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Manual Fold Into Floor 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints 630 KGS (5 798 lbs) Fixed Bucket Bucket Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front

