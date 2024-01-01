Menu
**NEW YEAR SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SH-AWD, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, HDD, USB, IPOD, AHA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ELS STUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PUSH TO START, MULTI DYNAMIC MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2017 Acura MDX

100,253 KM

Details Description

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD|NAVPKG|7PASSENGER|LEATHER|WOOD|SUNROOF|+++

2017 Acura MDX

SH-AWD|NAVPKG|7PASSENGER|LEATHER|WOOD|SUNROOF|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

100,253KM
Used
VIN 5FRYD4H4XHB504069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5654
  • Mileage 100,253 KM

Vehicle Description

As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

