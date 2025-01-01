$20,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD W/NAVI
2017 Acura MDX
SH-AWD W/NAVI
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,534KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H4XHB504346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1376
- Mileage 137,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and innovation in the 2017 Acura MDX Navigation Package Automatic. With a sleek and modern design, this SUV boasts advanced technology and premium features that will elevate your driving experience. The NAVIGATION system provides real-time traffic updates and voice recognition for a seamless journey. Equipped with a powerful V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, the MDX delivers impressive performance and efficiency. Enjoy ultimate comfort with HEATED LEATHER SEATS*** POWER SUNROOF, and tri-zone climate control. Safety is also a top priority with features like BLIND SPOT monitoring and LANE DEPARTURE warning. Unlock even more features like a 10-speaker premium audio system. Don't just settle for an ordinary SUV, drive the extraordinary with the 2017 Acura MDX Navigation Package.
Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-proof Locks
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Carpeting
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote car starter
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Cargo security cover
Seating
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
EMISSION TESTED
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
7 Passanger Seating
6 DISC CD PLAYER
Burl Walnut Wood Trim
Dual Remote Mirrors
Assist handle
Fold Down Rear Seat
Chrome aluminum rims
Rear Window Wipers
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
CAST ALUMINUM RIMS
INTERVAL VIPERS
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
