Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This SUV is ideal for getting around town. Look no further than this 2017 Acura MDX NAVI $20,350 with a Safety Standard Certificate. <strong style=font-family: Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>HST & Lic/Reg Fee <u>ARE EXTRA! </u></span></strong><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>available now at Farfans Auto Service Centre Ltd. Leather seats, AWD, Navigation system, </span><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Carfax available. Rebuilt title.</span></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif;>Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. <u>Business Hours</u>: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. <strong><span style=font-weight: normal;>Lic/Reg fee $250 extra. Vehicle was in-a-collision. </span></strong></span><strong><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, Buy with confidence today!</span></strong></p><p style=margin-right: 0cm; margin-left: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Tahoma, sans-serif; font-weight: normal;>*No financing option available or trade-in value*</span></strong></p>

2017 Acura MDX

122,412 KM

Details Description Features

$20,350

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12608896

2017 Acura MDX

Nav Pkg

Location

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2

905-782-2676

  1. 1749145535699
  2. 1749145536608
  3. 1749145537042
  4. 1749145537490
  5. 1749145537939
  6. 1749145538376
  7. 1749145538800
  8. 1749145539231
  9. 1749145539654
  10. 1749145540126
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H49HB501826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,412 KM

Vehicle Description

This SUV is ideal for getting around town. Look no further than this 2017 Acura MDX NAVI $20,350 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd. Leather seats, AWD, Navigation system, Carfax available. Rebuilt title.

Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. Lic/Reg fee $250 extra. Vehicle was in-a-collision. FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, Buy with confidence today!

*No financing option available or trade-in value*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Used 2017 Acura MDX Nav Pkg for sale in North York, ON
2017 Acura MDX Nav Pkg 122,412 KM $20,350 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in North York, ON
2009 Nissan Rogue SL 109,393 KM $6,450 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla S for sale in North York, ON
2013 Toyota Corolla S 201,000 KM $9,000 + tax & lic

Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-782-XXXX

(click to show)

905-782-2676

Alternate Numbers
416-727-6835
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,350

+ taxes & licensing>

Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd

905-782-2676

2017 Acura MDX