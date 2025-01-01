$20,350+ taxes & licensing
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$20,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 122,412 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV is ideal for getting around town. Look no further than this 2017 Acura MDX NAVI $20,350 with a Safety Standard Certificate. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA! available now at Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd. Leather seats, AWD, Navigation system, Carfax available. Rebuilt title.
Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 10a to 6p & Saturdays until 3p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). OMVIC Registered. Lic/Reg fee $250 extra. Vehicle was in-a-collision. FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, Buy with confidence today!
*No financing option available or trade-in value*
