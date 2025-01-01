$22,987+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
AWD|TECHPACKAGE|NAV|ELSAUDIO|CREAMLEATHER|SUNROOF|
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$22,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # O6332
- Mileage 102,850 KM
Vehicle Description
**WINTER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TECH PACKAGE, AWD, TRAILER HITCH, SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, SPORT MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING CREAM INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, IPOD, HDD, AUX, AHA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM ELS SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!
The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
