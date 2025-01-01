Menu
<p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1752075780059_9576769340412477 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Special Finance Price: $16,999 | Cash Price: $18,499</p><p>2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD V6 - One Owner, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.</p><p>Odometer: 163,000 KM.</p><p>Call Us: (416) 766-6226</p><p>Monaco Motorcars Inc.</p><p>Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6</p><p>Business Hours:</p><p>Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm</p><p>Saturday: 10am - 5pm</p><p>Sunday : Closed</p><p>www.monacomotorcars.com</p><p>Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/</p><p>All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.</p><p>We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.</p><p>CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.</p><p>We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.</p>

2017 Acura TLX

163,000 KM

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura TLX

AWD V6 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|VENTILATED SEATS

12739470

2017 Acura TLX

AWD V6 - LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|VENTILATED SEATS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,000KM
VIN 19UUB3F79HA800952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $16,999 | Cash Price: $18,499

2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD V6 - One Owner, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 163,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Body-coloured front splash guards
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/50R18 95H M+S

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Engine: 3.5L SOHC 24-Valve VTEC V6
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.52 AXLE RATIO
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters -inc: grade logic control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2017 Acura TLX