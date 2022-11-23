$24,880+ tax & licensing
$24,880
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura TLX
Fwd Tech
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
79,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 154016
- VIN: 19UUB1F52HA800715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
