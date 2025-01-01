$22,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Q4
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Q4
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN ZARFAEDN1H7538354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1403
- Mileage 106,312 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Quality engineering at it finest. 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Q4 comes very well equipped with a Graphite Grey exterior, and black leather interior with heated 12-way power adjustable front seats, dual zone climate control, air conditioning, PANORAMIC SUNROOF power windows, power mirrors, keyless entry, Ti Leather Package, NAVIGATION Air Quality System, Leather-Wrapped IP/Door Trim w/Stitch backup camera, rear park assist, Bluetooth phone connectivity, Bluetooth audio streaming, DRVIVE MODES
*** ACCIDENT FREE - CARFAX CLEAN ****
**** FULL SERVICE RECORDS with Ferrari Maserati of Ontario ***
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
*** ACCIDENT FREE - CARFAX CLEAN ****
**** FULL SERVICE RECORDS with Ferrari Maserati of Ontario ***
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires
Solar-tinted glass
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Powertrain
Rear limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front struts
Footwell lights
Hill holder control
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BREMBO PREMIUM BRAKES
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
0.86 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
CHROME DOOR SILL TRIM
11.8 STEERING RATIO
DECKLID REAR SPOILER
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2018 Toyota 4Runner SR5/SR5 PREMIUM PRICE TO SELL 131,000 KM $31,450 + tax & lic
2020 RA 1500 REBEL 7,252 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L 170,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia