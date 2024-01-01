Menu
2017 AUDI A3 AWD with NAVIGATION >>> BACK-UP CAMERA >>> POWER SUNROOF >>> KEY-LESS ENTRY >>> ROOF RACK>> and more. <br><br> ** BLACK on BLACK with LEATHER.**<br><br>*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS FROM AUDI ***<br><br><br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

2017 Audi A3

93,418 KM

Details Description Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

Used
93,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUE8GFF4H1055878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1069
  • Mileage 93,418 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI A3 AWD with NAVIGATION >>> BACK-UP CAMERA >>> POWER SUNROOF >>> KEY-LESS ENTRY >>> ROOF RACK>> and more.

** BLACK on BLACK with LEATHER.**

*** FULL SERVICE RECORDS FROM AUDI ***



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-proof Locks
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Rearview Camera
Carpeting

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
SPORT PACKAGE
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
Chrome aluminum rims
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
CAST ALUMINUM RIMS
ALUMINIUM ALLOY WEELS
BOSE SPEAKER SYTEM
INTERVAL VIPERS

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-743-1010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
