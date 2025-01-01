$18,950+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4
2.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV / NAVI / ROOF
2017 Audi A4
2.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV / NAVI / ROOF
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,518KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUBNAF4XHN003994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 97,518 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 2017 AUDI A4 AWD comes VERY WELLL EQUIPPED ** THE PROGRESSIVE PACKAGE OFFERS NAVIGATION ** POWER SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS *** ALLOY WHEELS ** KEYLES ENTRY and MORE.
*** ONLY 97,000 KILOMETERS ***
Dynamic Fine Motors Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable vehicle? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
We prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Browse online: dynamicfinemotors.ca
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Air Condition
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
INTERVAL VIPERS
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
