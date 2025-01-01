Menu
LOADED 2017 AUDI A4 AWD comes VERY WELLL EQUIPPED ** THE PROGRESSIVE PACKAGE OFFERS NAVIGATION ** POWER SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS *** ALLOY WHEELS ** KEYLES ENTRY and MORE. <br><br> *** ONLY 97,000 KILOMETERS ***

Used
97,518KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUBNAF4XHN003994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,518 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 2017 AUDI A4 AWD comes VERY WELLL EQUIPPED ** THE PROGRESSIVE PACKAGE OFFERS NAVIGATION ** POWER SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS *** ALLOY WHEELS ** KEYLES ENTRY and MORE.

*** ONLY 97,000 KILOMETERS ***

Dynamic Fine Motors Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable vehicle? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
We prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Browse online: dynamicfinemotors.ca

Stop by today and find your perfect car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Air Condition

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Dual Remote Mirrors
Fold Down Rear Seat
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
INTERVAL VIPERS

