2017 Audi A4

32,581 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

32,581KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6074337
  • Stock #: H4156
  • VIN: WAUCNAF40HN034577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4156
  • Mileage 32,581 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** QUATTRO AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING LIGHT GREY INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, SAFETYTECH, SPEED WARNING, PARKING AID, EFFICIENCY ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM/FM/SATELLITE, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, PUSH TO START, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Favorit Motors

