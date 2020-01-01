+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
The A4 raises the bar on what a luxury sedan can be. Now is the time to upgrade into this 2017 Audi A4 quattro sedan! Drop by AAA Auto Group today and take a peek at this beautiful 2017 A4! This smooth Brilliant Black sedan is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and a powerful 2.0L TFSI engine, good for 252HP. Features on this Komfort trim include a power glass sunroof, Bluetooth, heated front seats, automatic climate control, Audi smartphone interface, Audi drive select, Audi music interface with USB connectivity, bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Audi drive select, push-button ignition, power front seats and many more. Also equipped with a Convenience Package. With loaded specs and features, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to see this Audi Certified :plus A4! This luxury-sedan is in a class of it's own! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!
2017 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic (P8468)
Komfort Trim includes:
+ 17" wheels in 5-Parallel spoke design
+ Multifunction 3-spoke leather steering wheel with shift paddles
+ Power glass sunroof
+ Automatic climate control
+ Engine stop-start
+ Bluetooth
+ Heated front seats
+ SiriusXM Satellite radio
+ Heated power exterior mirrors
+ Audi music interface with USB connectivity
+ Bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights and tail lights
+ 40/20/40 Folding rear bench seat
+ Audi smartphone interface
+ Auto-dimming interior mirror
+ MMI Radio plus with 7" display
+ Fog lights
+ Interior lighting package and storage package
+ 10-speaker Audi sound system
+ Push-button ignition
+ Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
+ Power driver and passenger seats
+ Audi drive select
+ High gloss exterior window surrounds
+ Audi pre sense basic
+ Cruise control
+ Power lumbar for driver's seat
+ Rain and light sensor
Also equipped with:
+ Convenience Package:
- Rear parking sensors
- Memory for driver's seat and exterior mirrors
- Auto-dimming exterior mirrors
