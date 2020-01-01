Menu
2017 Audi A4

55,400 KM

$19,498

+ tax & licensing
Komfort

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

55,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6296526
  • Stock #: 1425389129
  • VIN: WAUANAF40HN003806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,400 KM

Vehicle Description

The A4 raises the bar on what a luxury sedan can be. Now is the time to upgrade into this 2017 Audi A4 quattro sedan! Drop by AAA Auto Group today and take a peek at this beautiful 2017 A4! This smooth Brilliant Black sedan is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and a powerful 2.0L TFSI engine, good for 252HP. Features on this Komfort trim include a power glass sunroof, Bluetooth, heated front seats, automatic climate control, Audi smartphone interface, Audi drive select, Audi music interface with USB connectivity, bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Audi drive select, push-button ignition, power front seats and many more. Also equipped with a Convenience Package. With loaded specs and features, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to see this Audi Certified :plus A4! This luxury-sedan is in a class of it's own! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!


2017 Audi A4 2.0T Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic (P8468)


Komfort Trim includes:


+ 17" wheels in 5-Parallel spoke design
+ Multifunction 3-spoke leather steering wheel with shift paddles
+ Power glass sunroof
+ Automatic climate control
+ Engine stop-start
+ Bluetooth
+ Heated front seats
+ SiriusXM Satellite radio
+ Heated power exterior mirrors
+ Audi music interface with USB connectivity
+ Bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights and tail lights
+ 40/20/40 Folding rear bench seat
+ Audi smartphone interface
+ Auto-dimming interior mirror
+ MMI Radio plus with 7" display
+ Fog lights
+ Interior lighting package and storage package
+ 10-speaker Audi sound system
+ Push-button ignition
+ Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
+ Power driver and passenger seats
+ Audi drive select
+ High gloss exterior window surrounds
+ Audi pre sense basic
+ Cruise control
+ Power lumbar for driver's seat
+ Rain and light sensor


Also equipped with:


+ Convenience Package:


- Rear parking sensors
- Memory for driver's seat and exterior mirrors
- Auto-dimming exterior mirrors

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

WINTER IS COMING!
ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

