2017 Audi A5

92,346 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Modena Fine Cars

647-896-3443

2.0T QUATTRO SPORT*S-LINE*NAVIGATION*NO ACCIDENTS*

Location

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6087540
  • Stock #: 3990
  • VIN: WAUD2AFR0HA000445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,346 KM

Vehicle Description

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2017 AUDI A5 COUPE PROGRESSIV S-LINE PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER OFF LEASE DIRECLTY FROM AUDI, FINISHED IN IBIS WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS GORGEOUS 2017 AUDI A5 COMES LOADED WITH S-LINE SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Passenger Seat
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Front overhead console
Heated Driver Seat
Center limited slip differential
Aluminum Interior Accents
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
LED Taillights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Adjustable rear headrests
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Aluminum door sill trim
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
10 total speakers
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Brake drying
2-stage unlocking doors
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Footwell lights
Drive mode selector
Digital Sound Processing
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
2.85 Axle Ratio
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
LIP REAR SPOILER
MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL
SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
COOLED COMPARTMENT STORAGE
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
15.9 STEERING RATIO
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM
HIGH PRESSURE WASHERS HEADLIGHT CLEANERS
10 WHEEL SPOKES
180 WATTS
ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

