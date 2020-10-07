2017 Audi A5

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock Front Floor Mats External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Rain sensing front wipers Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Trip Computer Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob trim Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control Heated Passenger Seat Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Seating Heated Driver Seat Powertrain Center limited slip differential

Additional Features Aluminum Interior Accents 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power LED Taillights Rear Stabilizer Bar low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Leatherette door trim Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Heated windshield washer jets Adjustable rear headrests Dual Tip Exhaust FRONT PARKING SENSORS engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic Parking Brake LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Dual front knee airbags 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release Aluminum door sill trim SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 10 total speakers HID/Xenon Headlights Multi-function display Impact Absorbing Bumpers Brake drying 2-stage unlocking doors Regenerative braking system Front struts Footwell lights Drive mode selector Digital Sound Processing Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors 2.85 Axle Ratio AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY 150 AMPS ALTERNATOR MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS LIP REAR SPOILER MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT COOLED COMPARTMENT STORAGE SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES 15.9 STEERING RATIO REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE AND PASS-THRU ARM HIGH PRESSURE WASHERS HEADLIGHT CLEANERS 10 WHEEL SPOKES 180 WATTS ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM

