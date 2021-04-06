Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A5

113,102 KM

Details Description Features

$24,485

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,485

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A5

2017 Audi A5

S-LINE | PROGRESSIV | NAVI | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A5

S-LINE | PROGRESSIV | NAVI | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,485

+ taxes & licensing

113,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6961937
  • Stock #: 0865
  • VIN: WAUM2AFR0HA000865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 113,102 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! LOCAL ONE OWNER CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bA167a2E0ldYwZGny4iNg4sHgUb5wU/C

 

 

** GORGEOUS WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH S-LINE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, XENON LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BACK UP SENSORS, CD CHANGER, PUSH START, KEYLESS GO, COMFROT ACCESS, SPORT SEATS, S-LINE STEERING WHEEL AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

Vehicle Features

S LINE
SPORT
XENON
COUPE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2017 Audi A5 S-LINE ...
 113,102 KM
$24,485 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 //M SPOR...
 130,101 KM
$29,485 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X5 DIESEL |...
 167,101 KM
$27,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory