2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Navi, Pano Roof, Leather

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv Navi, Pano Roof, Leather

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

$29,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,872KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4743477
  • Stock #: P4986
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP9HA099113
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Clean Carfax, Good Condition.Grand and graceful, this 2017 Audi Q5 practically sings Puccini. With a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will take joy in the thrilling ease with which you commandeer the highway. It comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.0J x 18 5-Spoke V-Design, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor . Visit Golden Mile Chrysler at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 today.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • HID Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

