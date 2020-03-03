1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Clean Carfax, Good Condition.Grand and graceful, this 2017 Audi Q5 practically sings Puccini. With a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission, you will take joy in the thrilling ease with which you commandeer the highway. It comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.0J x 18 5-Spoke V-Design, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/60R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor . Visit Golden Mile Chrysler at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 today.
