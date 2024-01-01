Menu
Account
Sign In
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, OFFROAD MODE, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, DISTANCE WARNING, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, DVD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2017 Audi Q7

185,594 KM

Details Description

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BOSE|MASSAGE|HUD|AMBIENT|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BOSE|MASSAGE|HUD|AMBIENT|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 11361290
  2. 11361290
  3. 11361290
  4. 11361290
  5. 11361290
  6. 11361290
  7. 11361290
  8. 11361290
  9. 11361290
  10. 11361290
  11. 11361290
  12. 11361290
  13. 11361290
  14. 11361290
  15. 11361290
  16. 11361290
  17. 11361290
  18. 11361290
  19. 11361290
  20. 11361290
  21. 11361290
  22. 11361290
  23. 11361290
  24. 11361290
  25. 11361290
  26. 11361290
  27. 11361290
  28. 11361290
  29. 11361290
  30. 11361290
  31. 11361290
  32. 11361290
  33. 11361290
  34. 11361290
  35. 11361290
  36. 11361290
  37. 11361290
  38. 11361290
  39. 11361290
  40. 11361290
  41. 11361290
  42. 11361290
  43. 11361290
  44. 11361290
  45. 11361290
  46. 11361290
  47. 11361290
Contact Seller

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,594KM
VIN WA1VAAF7XHD042395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5928
  • Mileage 185,594 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, MULTI MASSAGE SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, OFFROAD MODE, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY LOADED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, DISTANCE WARNING, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, DVD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER TRUNK, POWER FOLDING SEATS, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 Performance|RWD|NO LUX TAX|SPORTWHEELS|NAV|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2023 Audi R8 Coupe V10 Performance|RWD|NO LUX TAX|SPORTWHEELS|NAV|+++ 3,052 KM $209,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury AWD|HTRAC|8PASS|NAV|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury AWD|HTRAC|8PASS|NAV|HARMANKARDON|360CAM|+++ 136,452 KM $32,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q5 Technik|QUATTRO|S-LINE|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|360 for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi Q5 Technik|QUATTRO|S-LINE|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|AMBIENT|360 107,467 KM $29,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7