$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-3742

2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

Quattro 3.0T Technik S Line, HUD, Blind Spot. HITCH, Clean

2017 Audi Q7

Quattro 3.0T Technik S Line, HUD, Blind Spot. HITCH, Clean

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-792-3742

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5122796
  • Stock #: Y2-1379
  • VIN: WA1WAAF70HD035735
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

Carproof:
This one owner Audi Q7 I is provided with a Clean Car Proof History Report!

Color:
White on Black Leather Interior 

Main Features:
S-Line Tech-Package, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, HUD, Blind Spot 

Features:
Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Foglights, Keyless Entry/Ignition with Push-Button Start, automatic Wipers, Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Adjustable Front Seats, Adjustable Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, iDrive Electronics, Sound System Compatible to CD/USB/AUX input with HD Radio, Power-Folding Auto-Dimming Heated Side Mirrors.


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-3742 or Email us yorkdalefinecars2760@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 2760 Dufferin St.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Leather Steering Wheels

