2017 Audi S3

90,861 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Audi S3

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|REDLEATHER|++

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik|QUATTRO|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|REDLEATHER|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9211129
  • Stock #: K4781A1
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF0H1048709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4781A1
  • Mileage 90,861 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING RED INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUTO DIMMING HIGH BEAMS, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES : COMFORT, AUTO, DYNAMIC, INDIVIDUAL, SPORT MODE, S-TRONIC GEAR SHIFTER, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

