2017 Audi S3

$34,995 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 8 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9211129

9211129 Stock #: K4781A1

K4781A1 VIN: WAUF1GFF0H1048709

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K4781A1

Mileage 90,861 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.