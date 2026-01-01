$15,299+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive *CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAIL*
2017 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive *CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$15,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,645 KM
Vehicle Description
**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**330i XDRIVE**
2017 BMW 330i XDRIVE SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND A RARE COLOUR COMBINATION!! THIS 330 INCLUDES 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES, PRISTINE WHITE EXTERIOR, RARE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED REAR GLASS, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PUSH BUTTON START, AMBIENT LIGHTING AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $15,299 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904