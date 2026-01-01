Menu
<p>**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**330i XDRIVE**</p><p>2017 BMW 330i XDRIVE SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND A RARE COLOUR COMBINATION!! THIS 330 INCLUDES 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES, PRISTINE WHITE EXTERIOR, RARE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED REAR GLASS, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PUSH BUTTON START, AMBIENT LIGHTING AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $15,299 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! <br>*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****<br>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 </p><p>Auto Resale Inc <br>56 Martin Ross Ave<br>North York, ON M3J 2L4 <br>647-862-7904</p>

2017 BMW 3 Series

149,645 KM

$15,299

+ taxes & licensing
13467909

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,645KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA8D9C30HA004358

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,645 KM

**CLEAN CARFAX**SAFETY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE!**WARRANTY INCLUDED**330i XDRIVE**

2017 BMW 330i XDRIVE SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX AND A RARE COLOUR COMBINATION!! THIS 330 INCLUDES 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH BRIDGESTONE WINTER TIRES, PRISTINE WHITE EXTERIOR, RARE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, FACTORY NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED REAR GLASS, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PUSH BUTTON START, AMBIENT LIGHTING AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $15,299 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! 
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904 

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

