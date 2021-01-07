Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

2017 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6416411
  • Stock #: 153596
  • VIN: WBA8A3C31HK692452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153596
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 320i XDRIVE Fully Loaded
Mileage: 104000 k.m

* Navigation
* SUNROOF
* Backup Camera
* Keyless Entry
* Leather Seats
* Power and Memory Seats
* Power Windows
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Cruise Control
* Steering Wheel Controls
* Power Side Mirror
* Auto-dimming Rear-view mirror
* Sport Mode
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rain Sensing Wipers
* Auto ON/OFF Headlights
* Memory Seats
* SiriusXM, Bluetooth, AUX-in, USB
* 20 Spoke Alloy Wheels
* 225/45R18 All Season Tires
* FOG lights
* Tinted Glass
* Heated Mirrors
* XDRIVE: All Wheel Drive

We do Financing

Actual pictures are provided

Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and
E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
TEL: 4166617070 ( Reza )

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

