2017 BMW 330

90,400 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

2017 BMW 330

2017 BMW 330

i xDrive

2017 BMW 330

i xDrive

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

90,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8807942
  Stock #: 355
  VIN: WBA8D9C57HK677773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 355
  • Mileage 90,400 KM

Vehicle Description

MONTERO AUTO CENTRE



We are OPEN! Come see us today! LARGE INDOOR  pre-owned vehicle dealership with many high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1101 Finch Avenue West, North York, Ontario, M3J 2C9.



______________________________________________________________



We are proudly serving all of Ontario! Rates as low as 3.99% with $0 Down, NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS & MOST FLEXIBLE TERMS. Our $799 certification package includes full tank of fuel, carfax report & professionally detail. Highest quality vehicles at the lowest price available. No haggle, No hassle, no admin or hidden fees. Prices are plus HST & MTO Licensing



______________________________________________________________



Warranty & loan protection products available. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not certified. All our vehicles are in excellent showroom condition and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2C9

