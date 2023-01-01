Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 4 Series

55,227 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 4 Series

2017 BMW 4 Series

4dr Sdn 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 4 Series

4dr Sdn 430i xDrive AWD Gran Coupe

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

  1. 9501964
  2. 9501964
  3. 9501964
  4. 9501964
  5. 9501964
  6. 9501964
  7. 9501964
  8. 9501964
  9. 9501964
  10. 9501964
  11. 9501964
  12. 9501964
  13. 9501964
  14. 9501964
  15. 9501964
  16. 9501964
  17. 9501964
  18. 9501964
  19. 9501964
  20. 9501964
  21. 9501964
  22. 9501964
  23. 9501964
  24. 9501964
  25. 9501964
  26. 9501964
  27. 9501964
  28. 9501964
  29. 9501964
  30. 9501964
  31. 9501964
Contact Seller

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

55,227KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501964
  • Stock #: 439926
  • VIN: WBA4F9C56HG439926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 439926
  • Mileage 55,227 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 BMW 430Xi GranCoupe | 4 Door | AWD | Low Mileage | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Front& Rear Parking Sensor | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Heat Seat | Heat Steering Wheel | Auto Headlight | Seat Memory | Sunroof | Bluetooth |&&& More

null

Vehicle Features

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
High-Gloss Shadow Line
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Black Front Windshield Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AAA Auto Group

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 107,104 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 64,100 KM
$46,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0 TFS...
 68,586 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic

Email AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

647-633-XXXX

(click to show)

647-633-3299

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory