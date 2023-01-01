2017 BMW X3

$22,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 2 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10082538

10082538 Stock #: 855B99

855B99 VIN: 5UXWX9C52H0T03261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 147,211 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.