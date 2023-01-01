Menu
2017 BMW X3

78,069 KM

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - M SPORT - Heads-up Display - Sport Seats - Navi - Roof - Leather

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i - M SPORT - Heads-up Display - Sport Seats - Navi - Roof - Leather

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10110324
  • Stock #: UMT1603
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C57H0T05362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads-up Display - Navigation - Large Power Panoramic Sun Roof - Dual Power Seats - Harman Kardon Premium Audio - Black Package - Memory Seat - M SPORT pkg - Paddle Shifters - Dual Zone Climate Controls - xDrive28i - Leather - Sport Seats - Adjustable Driving Modes
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

BIG SALE !!!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Certification included.

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

