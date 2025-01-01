Menu
Account
Sign In
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HEADS UP DISPLAY, TWINPOWER TURBO, XDRIVE AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2017 BMW X3

73,145 KM

Details Description

$21,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i|AWD|NAV|HEADSUP|LEATHER|WOOD|PANOROOF|++

Watch This Vehicle
12485017

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i|AWD|NAV|HEADSUP|LEATHER|WOOD|PANOROOF|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12485017
  2. 12485017
  3. 12485017
  4. 12485017
  5. 12485017
  6. 12485017
  7. 12485017
  8. 12485017
  9. 12485017
  10. 12485017
  11. 12485017
  12. 12485017
  13. 12485017
  14. 12485017
  15. 12485017
  16. 12485017
  17. 12485017
  18. 12485017
  19. 12485017
  20. 12485017
  21. 12485017
  22. 12485017
  23. 12485017
  24. 12485017
  25. 12485017
  26. 12485017
  27. 12485017
  28. 12485017
Contact Seller

$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,145KM
VIN 5UXWX9C59H0T08182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6496
  • Mileage 73,145 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : HEADS UP DISPLAY, TWINPOWER TURBO, XDRIVE AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, PREMIUM ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2023 Tesla Model S AWD|AUTOPILOT|DRAGSTRIPMODE|ARACHNIDWHEELS|WOOD|++ for sale in North York, ON
2023 Tesla Model S AWD|AUTOPILOT|DRAGSTRIPMODE|ARACHNIDWHEELS|WOOD|++ 35,950 KM $84,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring|AWD|ALLOYS|POWERTRUNK|CARPLAY|SATRAD| for sale in North York, ON
2021 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring|AWD|ALLOYS|POWERTRUNK|CARPLAY|SATRAD| 61,402 KM $32,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|CLUSTERNAV|LEATHER|LED|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|CLUSTERNAV|LEATHER|LED|+++ 103,674 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 BMW X3