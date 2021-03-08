Menu
2017 BMW X3

96,108 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i|AWD|NAV|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|CARAMEL LEATHER

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i|AWD|NAV|AMBIENT|PANOROOF|CARAMEL LEATHER

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,108KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6680420
  • Stock #: J4300
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C36H0W70405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4300
  • Mileage 96,108 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GORGEOUS BLUE ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, OBSTACLE MARKING, AM/FM/CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALL POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

