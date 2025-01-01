$23,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i
2017 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C35H0V70607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1400
- Mileage 101,325 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i is a luxury midsize SUV that combines sporty performance with all-wheel-drive capability, powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. Finished in Graphite grey with Black Leather interior Inside, it offers a premium, tech-rich cabin with ample space, refined materials, and advanced driver assistance features.
All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Rear Performance, Privacy Glass, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Integrated...
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Sun/Moonroof, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Tires - Rear Performance, Privacy Glass, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Integrated...
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Retractable cargo cover
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Run flat tires
Aluminum roof rails
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Drive mode selector
3.15 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Color-adjustable ambient lighting
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
20GB Hard Drive
Brake drying
Front struts
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Moonroof / Sunroof wind deflector
Touch-sensitive controls
Rear struts
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
READY TRAILER HITCH
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
LEATHERETTE CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
205 WATTS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ACTIVE CHARCOAL AIR FILTRATION
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
BMW ASSIST SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
WOOD DASH TRIM
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
210 AMPS ALTERNATOR
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
19.1 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATICAMG PKG/ LEATHER/NAVI/SUNROOF/CLEAN CA 73,000 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 131,883 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A7 3.0T quattro Technik 140,000 KM $22,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2017 BMW X5