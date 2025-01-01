Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC ROOF, AMBIENT LIGHTING, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, PARKING ASSISTANT, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2017 BMW X5

101,647 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
12895184

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,647KM
VIN 5UXKR0C39H0V76085

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N5890A
  • Mileage 101,647 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC ROOF, AMBIENT LIGHTING, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, PARKING ASSISTANT, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
