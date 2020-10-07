Menu
2017 BMW X5

74,388 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

xDrive35i|AWD|NAV|HUD|HARMANKARDON|AMBIENT|PANROOF

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

74,388KM
Used
  • Stock #: H4153
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C31H0V80406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,388 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR TEMPERATURE CONTROLS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PARKING ASSISTANT, OBSTACLE MARKING, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, MULTI DRIVE MODES, ECO PRO MODE, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, DRIVER PROFILES, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

