Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X5

61,224 KM

Details Description

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i|AWD|NAV|HUD|HARMANKARDON|AMBIENT|PANROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X5

xDrive35i|AWD|NAV|HUD|HARMANKARDON|AMBIENT|PANROOF

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 6215790
  2. 6215790
  3. 6215790
  4. 6215790
  5. 6215790
  6. 6215790
  7. 6215790
  8. 6215790
  9. 6215790
  10. 6215790
  11. 6215790
  12. 6215790
  13. 6215790
  14. 6215790
  15. 6215790
  16. 6215790
  17. 6215790
  18. 6215790
  19. 6215790
  20. 6215790
  21. 6215790
  22. 6215790
  23. 6215790
  24. 6215790
  25. 6215790
  26. 6215790
  27. 6215790
  28. 6215790
  29. 6215790
  30. 6215790
  31. 6215790
  32. 6215790
  33. 6215790
  34. 6215790
  35. 6215790
  36. 6215790
  37. 6215790
  38. 6215790
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,224KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6215790
  • Stock #: H4206
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C31H0V84181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4206
  • Mileage 61,224 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR TEMPERATURE CONTROLS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, HEADS UP DISPLAY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, PARKING ASSISTANT, OBSTACLE MARKING, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, WINDOW SHADES, MULTI DRIVE MODES, ECO PRO MODE, SPORT MODE, COMFORT MODE, DRIVER PROFILES, VEHICLE TRACKING, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 86,927 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 61,040 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2017 Tesla Model X 1...
 73,194 KM
$99,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory