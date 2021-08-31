Menu
2017 BMW X5

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

Autopia Cars

416-574-2020

2017 BMW X5

2017 BMW X5

AWD xDrive35d M SPORT PKG HEADS UP NAVI REAR VIEW

2017 BMW X5

AWD xDrive35d M SPORT PKG HEADS UP NAVI REAR VIEW

Location

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7968797
  • Stock #: 16188
  • VIN: 5UXKS4C3XH0Y16188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16188
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, M Sport Package, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Diesel Engine, Panoramic Sunroof, Paddle Shifter, M Sport Steering Wheel, M Sport Alloy Wheel, Heated Seat, Power Seat, Sport Suspension, and Much More!!! ***Multi-point inspection*** Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!! Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle. Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle. Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal. This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $899, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified. To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: autopiacars.ca **PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING** Our Indoor Showroom Located 2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1 (STEELES AND KEELE) Concord, ON L4K 2Y7 Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Heads-Up Display
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Autopia Cars

Autopia Cars

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

416-574-2020

