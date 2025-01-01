Menu
2017 BMW X6

CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED!

GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH HEATED SEATS, REAR PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

TOTAL AUTO SALES
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
(647) 938-6825

2017 BMW X6

155,044 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 BMW X6

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | PANO | LOADED

12675198

2017 BMW X6

//M SPORT | RED LEATHER | PANO | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,044KM
VIN 5UXKU2C34H0X47268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,044 KM

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **
**RATES AS LOW AS 6.99% OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //M SPORT PACKAGE! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS WITH HEATED SEATS, REAR PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW SHADES, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, PEDESTRIAN WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2017 BMW X6