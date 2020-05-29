Menu
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-3742

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X6

xDrive35i M Sport, Navigation, HUD, Blind Spot, Very Clean!

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-792-3742

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,739KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5122778
  • Stock #: Y2-1396
  • VIN: 5UXKU2C32H0U28743
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

This Beautiful BMW X6 35i is provided with a Clean NON ACCIDENTS Car Proof History Report and is a Local Canadian Vehicle! 


Color:
Carbon Black Exterior on Two Tone Black & Brown Leather Interior


Main Features:
M-Sport, Back Up Camera, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Suede Roof Liner, Carbon Fiber Trim Package, Apple Car Play.


Features and Electronics:
M-Sport Alloy Rims, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, LED Foglights, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Automatic Wipers, Sunroof, Powered Rear Liftgate, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power-Adjustable Leather Wrapped M Sport Steering Wheel, Powered Front Seats with Lumbar Control and Driver Memory Seat Settings, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sound System Compatible to CD/USB/AUX Input with HD Radio.


Engine:


This Beautiful BMW X6 35i is equipped with the 3.0L V6 Engine that produces an Even Top Speed of 300 Horsepower with 300 lb-ft of Torque.


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-3742 or Email us yorkdalefinecars2760@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 2760 Dufferin St.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Power Sliding Door
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

