2017 BMW X6

416-792-3742
2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4
This Beautiful BMW X6 35i is provided with a Clean NON ACCIDENTS Car Proof History Report and is a Local Canadian Vehicle!
Color:
Carbon Black Exterior on Two Tone Black & Brown Leather Interior
Main Features:
M-Sport, Back Up Camera, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Suede Roof Liner, Carbon Fiber Trim Package, Apple Car Play.
Features and Electronics:
M-Sport Alloy Rims, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, LED Foglights, Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors, Automatic Wipers, Sunroof, Powered Rear Liftgate, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power-Adjustable Leather Wrapped M Sport Steering Wheel, Powered Front Seats with Lumbar Control and Driver Memory Seat Settings, Navigation, Bluetooth, Sound System Compatible to CD/USB/AUX Input with HD Radio.
Engine:
This Beautiful BMW X6 35i is equipped with the 3.0L V6 Engine that produces an Even Top Speed of 300 Horsepower with 300 lb-ft of Torque.
If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-3742 or Email us yorkdalefinecars2760@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 2760 Dufferin St.
Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.
We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN.
Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.
To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.
Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic
Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
