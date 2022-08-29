Menu
2017 Buick Encore

70,171 KM

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Preferred

Location

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

70,171KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9074707
  • Stock #: LW2300
  • VIN: KL4CJASB9HB022071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,171 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included!

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

