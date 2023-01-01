2017 Cadillac Escalade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10401150

10401150 Stock #: 5266

5266 VIN: 1GYS4CKJ6HR214089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Heads-Up Display Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.