2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

149,600 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-737-0852

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Luxury

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Luxury

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-737-0852

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

149,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8464617
  VIN: 1GYS4HKJ7HR292233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 149,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Cadillac Escalade Luxury
NavigationHeated seatsCooled seatsBose sound systemDVD PlayerBackup cameraRear view mirror cameraRemote startHeads up displayBlind spot monitoring



1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Climate Control
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

