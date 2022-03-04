2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8464617

8464617 VIN: 1GYS4HKJ7HR292233

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 149,600 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking

