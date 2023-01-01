2017 Cadillac XT5

Menu
<p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>AUTO REV</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>4459 Chesswood Dr</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Toronto, ON</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>M3J 2C2</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>T: (416)636-7776</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 9.5pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;> </span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Tuesday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM</span></p><p style=margin: 0cm; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: justify; background: #F9F9F9;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin;>Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</span></p><p><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri Light,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: major-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-bidi-theme-font: major-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Sundays:                       CLOSED</span></strong></p>

2017 Cadillac XT5

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Cadillac XT5

LUXURY EDITION,NO ACCIDENT,PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac XT5

LUXURY EDITION,NO ACCIDENT,PANO ROOF

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1702926369
  2. 1702926369
  3. 1702926368
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYKNBRS3HZ128230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

2017 Cadillac XT5