2017 Cadillac XTS

108,832 KM

Details Description

$24,897

+ tax & licensing
$24,897

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2017 Cadillac XTS

2017 Cadillac XTS

BOSE|WOOD|LEATHER|ALLOYS|HEATEDCOOLEDSEATS|ONSTAR|

2017 Cadillac XTS

BOSE|WOOD|LEATHER|ALLOYS|HEATEDCOOLEDSEATS|ONSTAR|

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$24,897

+ taxes & licensing

108,832KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9211135
  Stock #: K4948A
  VIN: 2G61L5S38H9175584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4948A
  • Mileage 108,832 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, ONSTAR NAVIGATION SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, PUSH TO START, VALET MODE, TEEN DRIVER MODE, AIR QUALITY SENSOR, REMOTE START, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

