2017 Chevrolet Camaro

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

888-320-9420

2SS

Location

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6565811
  • Stock #: 3423
  • VIN: 1G1FG1R70H0131624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded with Options.

2 Doors CPE 2SS .

Two toned seats Red/Black

Back up Camera

Sensors

Heating and Cooling Seats

Memory Seats 

*****HEATED STEERING WHEEL!!!!****

Vehicle Features

2SS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert

