2017 Chevrolet Camaro

12,511 KM

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

12,511KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6815690
  Stock #: 174991
  VIN: 1G1FB1RX2H0174991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 12,511 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CHEVY CAMARO 1LT, SUNROOF, ACCIDENT FREE , EXTREMELY LOW KM,ONE OWNER-

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 4 CYLINDERS, 2.0L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE, CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,NEVER SEEN WINTER.

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED.FOR 699 $ ,SHIPPING AND REMOTE SALE AVAILABLE.

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-398-3500

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://importmotors.ca/credit-application/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-398-3500 now to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

