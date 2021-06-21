Menu
2017 Chevrolet Camaro

10,190 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2SS CONVERTIBLE|MANUAL|NAV|BOSE|HUD|REDLEATHER|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

10,190KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7530844
  • Stock #: J4464
  • VIN: 1G1FG3D76H0199655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # J4464
  • Mileage 10,190 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** 6 SPEED MANUAL! BREMBO BRAKES! POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF! 455 HORSEPOWER V8! AGGRESSIVE CHROME EXHAUST! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN RED ON MATCHING TWO TONE BLACK AND RED INTERIOR, SS STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LED HEADLIGHTS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE CHANGE ALERT, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AM/FM/SATELLITE/APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGER, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGO, TRACK AND PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, TEEN DRIVER MODE, VALET MODE, REMOTE START, MULTI DRIVE MODES, TOUR MODE, TRACK MODE, SPORT MODE, SNOW+ICE MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

