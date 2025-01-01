Menu
RUNS WELL/ has books <br/> Tax and Temporary License plates are EXTRA! <br/> Carfax available upon request. <br/> This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. As per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

421,998 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

12717888

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
421,998KM
VIN 1GCPTCE19H1140885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 421,998 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS WELL/ has books
Tax and Temporary License plates are EXTRA!
Carfax available upon request.
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. As per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.


5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm

Dynamic Fine Motors

Dynamic Fine Motors

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Dynamic Fine Motors

-

2017 Chevrolet Colorado